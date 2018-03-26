Penn-Trafford: On the move

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lexi Angelone, a 2017 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Duquesne University. She is the daughter of Fred and Jane Angelone of Penn Township.

–––

Trafford Middle School students Kari Ann Leventopoulos, sixth grade; Gia Pezze, seventh grade; and Abigayle Weagraff, eighth grade; were winners in the American History essay contest sponsored by the Phoebe Bayard Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The winners were recognized at the chapter's Patriotic Luncheon at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township.

The participants submitted essays about life in America after World War I. The students read their essays, received a certificate and a $25 prize. The winning essays were submitted to the state level for further judging.

–––

Alexandria Moorehead, a 2015 Penn-Trafford graduate, was elected chief of staff for student government at the University of South Florida in Tampa. As chief of staff to the student body president and vice president, she hires staff for student government, attends meetings and administers programs. She was selected to represent USF as a student ambassador and attends events with the university president across Florida.

–––

Elaine Haas of Trafford made the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

–––

David Moll of Claridge made the dean's list at Wilkes University in Wikes-Barre for fall semester.