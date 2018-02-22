Tpr. Limani to discuss public safety at woman's club meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among a number of events planned in the Penn-Trafford area over the next few weeks is a presentation by state police Trooper Steve Limani, a public information officer at the Greensburg barracks, who will discuss public safety at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Harrison City Area Woman's Club meeting at the Penn Area Library in Harrison City.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Other events that are upcoming are:

Penn library plans chess tournament

The Penn Area Library in Harrison City will host a youth chess tournament at 1 p.m. March 17.

The junior division is open to children in kindergarten through fourth grade. The senior division is open to children in grades 5 through 8.

Trophies will be awarded to the winner and runner up in each division and they will be eligible to compete in the Westmoreland Library Network County Tournament on April 7 at Scottdale Public Library.

Chess players should register by March 12 online at www.pennlib.org or call the library at 724-744-4414.

St. Barbara church plans bingo

St. Barbara Parish in Harrison City will hold a bingo at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and packages start at $27 and include all regular, special and jackpot games, magic number, and door prizes. Monitors and number boards are used for your convenience.

The kitchen is open and coffee is free. The church is handicap accessible.

For more information, call 724-744-4584 or 724-744-7474.