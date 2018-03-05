Penn-Trafford area activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lions to hold pancake breakfast

An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held March 17 from 8 a.m. until noon, sponsored by the Bushy Run Lions Club with the help of Boy Scouts from Troop 239.

Held at the Harrison Room on Mill Street in Harrison City, the meal also includes sausage, home fries and drinks.

Cost is $6 per person, kids under 6 are free.

Ticket are available at the door or from any Lions member.

For more, call 724-744-7642.

Tax assistance for elderly

The American Association for Retired Persons will assist low-to-moderate-income individuals with filing their 2017 state, local and federal tax returns, as well as property tax/rent rebate forms..

The assistance will be available at the Penn Township Library, 2001 Municipal Court, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through April 13, with the exception of March 9.

Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 724-744-4414, ext. 0.

Assistance will be provided at St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave.,Trafford on March 12, 19 and April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those seeking assistance should bring their tax returns from 2016, the 2017 tax return information, proof of Social Security number, a photo identification card and information on health insurance, including the form 1095, if you were eligible.

An emphasis will be placed on assisting those age 60 and older.

Level Green church plans spaghetti dinner

The Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, will hold its annual Presbyterian Women's Spaghetti Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18 in the church's Fellowship Hall.

The spaghetti dinner includes homemade meatballs, salad, Italian bread, beverage, and dessert.

Dinners are $6 for adults and seniors, $3 for children ages 3 to 10, and free for children ages 2 and younger.

Take out containers will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the church office.

Lions scholarship deadline approaching

Applications are due March 23 for four available Bushy Run Lions Club scholarships.

Since the inception of the program in 1992, the club has awarded over 110 scholarships to deserving students planning to attend college or a two-year course of study.

Three $1,000 “Carl R. Bruno Scholarships” honors the early superintendent of the combined Penn-Trafford School District and a long-time club member. One additional scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a music-related degree. The “Emery C. Toth Music Scholarship” honors the first band director of the Penn-Trafford High School Band and a dedicated Lion member.

Awards are granted to students based on academics, community activities, extracurricular activities, financial need and a written statement,

Applications and detailed information are available at the Penn-Trafford High School guidance office or through Lion Joe DiDomenico at 724-744-3915.