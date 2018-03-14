Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Penn-Trafford leadership academy students plan 'senior citizen prom' for next month

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Octogenarians Andy and Dorothy Renchko of Penn Township enjoy a slow dance at a senior prom hosted by the Penn-Trafford High School student council in 2015. The high school's media and literacy internship students will host another senior prom on April 21, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Penn-Trafford senior Emily Liska will be going to two proms this year.

Liska and members of Penn-Trafford High School's media and literacy internship program are organizing a “Senior Citizen Prom” on April 21.

“All of us are part of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy,” said Liska, 18. “This is part of the academy's requirement for us to do an ‘impact project.'”

Teacher Kathy Kelly-Garris said the project is meant to have students become “servant leaders.”

“One school did a prom for special-needs kids, another school put on a carnival for disabled kids,” Kelly-Garris said. “The sky's the limit on what they can do, as long as it changes someone's life for the better in some small way.”

The budget is the only real constraint: the project is funded in part through a $500 grant from Chick-fil-A. The group is working with a $1,300 thanks to several local fundraisers.

The theme will be “Around the World,” suggested by a student whose grandmother “always wanted to travel, but now she's not able,” Kelly-Garris said. “We voted on several ideas and that one got the most votes. We can sort of take people on a trip around the world without actually going anywhere.”

Senior Rachel Sanders, 18, said each corner of the cafeteria will be decorated with different themes — Italian, French, Mexican and Asian — with food to match.

“I'm excited to decorate the cafeteria, just to bring it to life and see people come and enjoy themselves,” Sanders said.

With limited space in the cafeteria, the free event is only open to seniors in Penn Township, Harrison City and Trafford.

The Penn-Trafford Community Band will provide music for the evening.

Senior Ryan Hilty, 18, said he is looking forward to “bringing some community service to the area.”

The high school's student council organized a similar event in 2015.

To reserve a spot, call Kelly-Garris at 724-744-4471 or email kellyk@penntrafford.org by April 6.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

