Penn-Trafford students bust out the pomade and poodle skirts for 'Grease'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford senior Livvy Haberberger was running script lines with some friends for the spring musical, when she found out just how popular "Grease" is.

"Some of them didn't even need the script," said Haberberger, 18, who had never watched the musical until after she'd been cast as one of its iconic characters, the outspoken Betty Rizzo, for the show's second weekend.

From the poodle skirts to the leather jackets, the 1950s will be on full display as the high school's Drama Guild presents "Grease" April 6-8 and 13-15.

Members of the cast said they are excited — but also a little nervous — about putting on such a well-known show.

"It's so near and dear to people's hearts that everyone is excited to come see it," said senior Zack Cynkar, 18, who plays tough-guy Danny Zuko. "It puts a lot of pressure on us, but it's also a lot of fun."

For Cynkar, part of that pressure is his admitted difficulty on the dance floor.

"I am a terrible dancer, and this show is so dance-based," he said. "In January we start rehearsals, and you're awful at it. Then you have a few moves that you can do a little better. February comes along, you get better, March, better. April? Somehow it all comes together, and that's one of the most amazing things about it."

For senior Maddy Haberberger, 18, "Grease" will see her in her largest role yet, as female lead Sandy Dumbrowski.

"It's scary," she said.

For Haberberger, the role is also a little bit problematic.

"It's difficult to justify her transformation," she said. "She's changing herself basically just to get this boy. We've all had to do a lot of research for our roles. I used to think it was just getting up there and acting, but it's as lot more than that. You have to put yourself into that character."

Cynkar said the same about his character.

"Thinking and acting like him is not something I'm familiar with," he said. "It's definitely hard getting into that mindset — setting aside who you are to be the character."

For Maddy Haberberger, playing Rizzo is a chance to become her favorite character from the show.

"She's really the only character who is sort of an icon to a lot of people," she said. "Everything she does goes against the expectations of what a 1950s girls should be. The toughest part is trying to be as cool as (the film version's Rizzo) Stockard Channing."

Tickets for "Grease" are $13 for adults and $11 for students and senior citizens. They are available at PTHSdramaguild.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.