Penn-Trafford area happenings

The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, 1655 Ridge Road, Penn Township, will hold a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 31 and a 50/50 bingo at 7 p.m. April 7.

For more information, call the Grandview Fire Department fire hall at 724-523-8251.

Manor Lions will host food drive March 24

The Manor Lions Club will host a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24.

The drive will take place at the corner of Route 993 and Sandy Hill Road in Manor.

Club members will collect nonperishable foods to support the Manor Food Pantry.

Penn-Trafford class to hold senior citizen prom

Penn-Trafford senior citizens will have the opportunity to attend the prom from 3 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.

There is no dress or date requirement. The event is sponsored by the Media and Literacy Internship class.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 6 to 724-744-4471.

Penn Township Senior Citizens to gather

The Penn Township Senior Citizens meeting will be held 2 p.m. March 27 at the Community Methodist Church, Route 130, Harrison City.

Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The cost is $6.