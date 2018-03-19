Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Penn-Trafford area happenings

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, 1655 Ridge Road, Penn Township, will hold a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 31 and a 50/50 bingo at 7 p.m. April 7.

For more information, call the Grandview Fire Department fire hall at 724-523-8251.

Manor Lions will host food drive March 24

The Manor Lions Club will host a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24.

The drive will take place at the corner of Route 993 and Sandy Hill Road in Manor.

Club members will collect nonperishable foods to support the Manor Food Pantry.

Penn-Trafford class to hold senior citizen prom

Penn-Trafford senior citizens will have the opportunity to attend the prom from 3 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.

There is no dress or date requirement. The event is sponsored by the Media and Literacy Internship class.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 6 to 724-744-4471.

Penn Township Senior Citizens to gather

The Penn Township Senior Citizens meeting will be held 2 p.m. March 27 at the Community Methodist Church, Route 130, Harrison City.

Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The cost is $6.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me