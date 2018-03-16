Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Manor Lions will host food drive next weekend

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Manor Lions Club members (from left) Jerry Nedley, Bill Altieri, Harry Walter and Dave Sturgess collect nonperishable food items at a 2014 food drive. The club will host a drive this Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
The Manor Lions Club will host a food drive on Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive will take place at the corner of Route 993 and Sandy Hill Road in Manor.

Club members will collect non-perishable foods to support the Manor Food Pantry.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

