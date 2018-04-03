Environmental Health Project to present 'Fracking and You' at Penn Area Library
Officials from the Southwest Pennsylvania Environmental Health Project in McMurray will give a presentation on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on April 16.
The EHP is “nonprofit public health organization that assists and supports residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond who believe their health has been, or could be, impacted by unconventional oil and gas development,” according to its website.
The organization offered to monitor air quality at no cost near the Penn-Trafford School District's buildings about a year ago. Citizen group Protect PT, which opposes fracking, asked school board officials to allow EHP and the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council to independently monitor air quality following the approval of multiple fracking wells in the township.
The school board declined.
The EHP program will be at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 2001 Municipal Court in Harrison City. Click here for the Facebook event page.
To register, call 724-744-4414, ext. 101.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.