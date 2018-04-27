Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Trafford bus dispatcher receives safety award

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Vicky Reibert poses for a photo with Student Transportation Inc. officials following her induction into STI's 'Wall of Fame.'
Submitted photo
A Trafford bus dispatcher has been added by Student Transportation Inc. to the company's “Wall of Fame.”

“She is an example behind the wheel as well as behind her office desk,” said STI Trafford Terminal Manager Alexis Bunton.

As a full-time dispatcher for the Trafford terminal, Reibert is responsible for keeping the entire operation running efficiently and on-time. As a driver trainer and Commercial Driver's License processor, she is a teacher and a leader who is revered among her peers. Reibert serves as an ambassador for the company at local job fairs, trade shows, fundraisers and community events such as parades.

“Being selected for the Wall of Fame is an unexpected honor,” Reibert said. “In my role as dispatcher, I wear many hats and most significant is being recognized as a key member and team player for the STI family.”

Reibert was inducted at an April 3 ceremony in Charleston, S.C.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

