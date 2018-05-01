Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Bushy Run officials seeking vendors for open-air market fundraiser

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Domonic Criscione, 10, of Jeannette, paints a Christmas tree ornament Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 during the Colonial Christmas party for kids at Bushy Run Battlefield visitors center. Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society officials will host an open-air market on the fourth Saturday of the month from May through September 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A new open-air market opening later this month will offer visitors to Bushy Run Battlefield a variety of items while also helping raise money for the battlefield's heritage society.

Beginning Saturday, May 26, and continuing on the fourth Saturday of each month, the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society will host the market, which will open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Volunteer and organizer Rob Malley said the market may not be directly connected to the battlefield's history, but certainly is related to its function as a place for the community.

“We get dog-walkers, joggers, kite-fliers, and many other people using our grounds for outdoor fun,” Malley said. “We thought we'd offer some more options for people to enjoy our beautiful park.”

Society officials are currently seeking vendors.

There is no fee for market space, but vendors will agree to donate a minimum of 15 percent of their sales to the society. Vendor space requests will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests must be made through market@bushyrunbattlefield.com .

No electricity will be provided, and there will be no sale of live animals, firearms, ammunition or explosives, contract sales or third-party sales.

For more, email market@bushyrunbattlefield.com or visit BushyRunBattlefield.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

