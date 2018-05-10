Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Penn library book discussion will focus on 100th anniversary of Spanish Flu pandemic

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Row upon row of cots occupied by influenza-stricken patients during the outbreak of 1918.
U.S. Naval Center
Row upon row of cots occupied by influenza-stricken patients during the outbreak of 1918.

Updated 9 hours ago

Vaccines are available now, but even today, the prospect of catching the flu is still dangerous for young children and senior adults.

And yet the modern flu season isn't nearly as frightening as what happened a century ago this year, when the Spanish Flu of 1918 circled the globe, sickening 500 million people worldwide and killing between 20 and 50 million, including about 675,000 Americans, according to History.com.

On May 21, Penn Area Library officials will host a 6:30 p.m. discussion of author Laura Spinney's " Pale Rider: the Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World ."

Spinney traces the influenza pandemic as it travels across the globe, exposing man's vulnerabilities, drawing on recent research in virology, epidemiology, psychology and economics.

Below, see a History Channel video outlining the basics of the 1918 pandemic:

Copies of the book are available at the library. There is no cost to attend, however seating is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, call 724-744-4414, ext. 101.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me