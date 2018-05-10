Penn Middle School to perform 'Little Mermaid Jr.'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Middle Drama Club will perform its spring musical, “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” at the Penn Middle School auditorium in Penn Township at 7 p.m. May 17 and 18 and at 1 and 7 p.m. May 19.

Because the drama club has more than 150 members in grades six through eight, the club was able to assembly two casts for the four performances.

The musical tells the classic Disney tale of mermaid Ariel, portrayed by Becca Mills and Cameron Powell, who longs to be part of the human world with Prince Eric, Nick Freilino and Owen Orlic.

The musical contains such classic songs as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “She's in Love,” and features sea creatures such as Sebastian, played by Jacob Pleins and Antonlina Damico, and Flounder, portrayed by Carly Daw and Lilly Willis.

Ariel faces the sea witch Ursula, played by Ava Burdell and Leah Kaczmarkiewicz, in her battle to become human.

For tickets, call 724-552-9031 or by visit pennmiddledrama.com.

Tickets also will be sold one hour prior to each show time in the lobby.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.