Historic Hanna's Town to host 'Frontier Court' reenactments June 23-24

If you want frontier justice, first you have to go to frontier court.

Officials from Historic Hanna's Town will present a period-appropriate reenactment of a frontier court — along with a host of other history-themed activities — June 23-24 at the town, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield.

On June 23, there will be a flag raising at 9:30 a.m., and a colonial garden presentation at 10 a.m.

On June 24, there will be an 18th century church service at 9:30 a.m.

Both days will include militia drilling at 10:45 a.m., presentations on historically-accurate beer making, blacksmithing, midwifery and fife-and-drum performances.

There will be a colonial garden talk at 3 p.m. Beginning at 3:45 p.m., the frontier court will reenact real court cases heard in the Hanna's Town area between 1773 and 1786.

Both days will wrap up with a recollection of the burning of Hanna's Town at 4:45 p.m.

For more, call 724-532-1935.

