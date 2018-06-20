Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn-Trafford

'President Grant' returns to the Penn Area Library in July

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Ken Serfass will portray President Ulysses S. Grant in a July 16, 2018, presentation at the Penn Area Library.
Submitted photo
Former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant will return to the Penn Area Library on July.

Technically, it's retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ken Serfass, who has been portraying Grant regularly throughout the nation since 2009, but once the presentation starts, the line between the two begins to blur.

Serfass served with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired from the Marine Corps in 2004 to become a music teacher. Ken had been a civil war re-enactor and is now a first-person impressionist with more than 40 years of study of his self-avowed childhood hero Ulysses S. Grant.

In 2015, he was invited to join The Federal Generals Corps, a living history organization hosting first person impressions of the most well-known Union generals in the American Civil War, to be their "Ulysses S. Grant."

Below, video of Serfass' 2017 presentation at the library:

In September 2016, Ken was a guest speaker for the Mid-town Manhattan Civil War Roundtable, and soon after traveled to Mattoon, Ill., for five days of talks and fundraising efforts for a memorial park dedicated to the 21st Regiment, Grant's first command in 1861.

Serfass will tell the story of one of the country's great military leaders and debunk some of the myths surrounding Grant's career as a soldier and a president.

The program will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court in Harrison City. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required by calling 724-744-4414, ext. 101.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

