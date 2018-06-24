Penn-Trafford students earn TV production awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students from Penn-Trafford High School, along with several others from western Pennsylvania schools, were presented this month with awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Penn-Trafford students earned awards in the categories of daily newscast, talent and general-assignment news (“light news” sub-category).

“The Student Production Awards really highlight the tremendous passion and talent in store for our industry. We are always blown away by the quality of work produced by students and the drive they have to tell stories is inspiring,” said Tara Faccenda, executive director at NATAS Mid-Atlantic. “Congratulations to the schools who received awards this year and thank you to everyone who submitted their work.”

In addition to Penn-Trafford, students from Steeltown Entertainment Youth and Media won a long-form award for their video “The Reel Teens: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness,” and students from Central Catholic High School won an award for their live sports coverage.

NATAS Mid-Atlantic has more than 700 members in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware representing more than 32 television stations, numerous cable companies and programmers, as well as independent producers, production facilities and educational institutions.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.