Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Penn-Trafford students earn TV production awards

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Above, a screenshot from the Penn-Trafford High School 'Wake Up Warriors' newscast.
Submitted photo
Above, a screenshot from the Penn-Trafford High School 'Wake Up Warriors' newscast.
Penn-Trafford High School students involved in producing the school's daily newscast pose for a photo.
Submitted photo
Penn-Trafford High School students involved in producing the school's daily newscast pose for a photo.
NATAS Mid-Atlantic board member Marie Cusik poses for a photo with Penn-Trafford's Maddy Haberberger.
Submitted photo
NATAS Mid-Atlantic board member Marie Cusik poses for a photo with Penn-Trafford's Maddy Haberberger.

Updated 11 hours ago

Students from Penn-Trafford High School, along with several others from western Pennsylvania schools, were presented this month with awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Penn-Trafford students earned awards in the categories of daily newscast, talent and general-assignment news (“light news” sub-category).

“The Student Production Awards really highlight the tremendous passion and talent in store for our industry. We are always blown away by the quality of work produced by students and the drive they have to tell stories is inspiring,” said Tara Faccenda, executive director at NATAS Mid-Atlantic. “Congratulations to the schools who received awards this year and thank you to everyone who submitted their work.”

In addition to Penn-Trafford, students from Steeltown Entertainment Youth and Media won a long-form award for their video “The Reel Teens: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness,” and students from Central Catholic High School won an award for their live sports coverage.

NATAS Mid-Atlantic has more than 700 members in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware representing more than 32 television stations, numerous cable companies and programmers, as well as independent producers, production facilities and educational institutions.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me