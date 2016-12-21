Program recognizes Penn Hills Elementary students' positive choices

“I am smart. I am beautiful. I am somebody.”

Those nine words are said in unison by some Penn Hills Elementary third- and fourth-graders at least once a day in the school's second-floor “Imaginarium” classroom. They also recite the lyrics from Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror,” which includes this line: “If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make a change.”

Just a little over a month ago, school officer Eva Wood started the “lunch bunch” program — the Positive Group — to turn the spotlight on students who have made good choices in and out of the classroom.

“The kids that don't get in trouble, we sometimes don't notice,” Wood said. “So, I thought, why don't we start making some more time for them?”

Upward of 50 students flood through the door of the classroom, lunches in hand, to join Wood. Girls and boys kick off their shoes, mingle with classmates, and when Wood turns on the speakers, they do some dancing.

Chatter is loud, but the noise level doesn't concern the officer. Whispering, rather, is not encouraged in the Positive Group. Respect and kindness are key. If they do whisper, Wood said, it must absolutely be something nice.

“We talk about how we can help the kids that are making wrong choices ... and some of the kids that have made wrong choices are now in here,” Wood said. “And if you see somebody sitting off to the side, you ask them to come and join you.”

Teachers can recommend students for the group, and Wood said she invites some when she sees good behavior. And if the kids misbehave or don't feel like coming, that's OK too. They are welcomed back the next day as they are making good choices, Wood said.

Wood has been an officer and mentor to students throughout the district for years. She worked in the middle and high schools before coming to the elementary roughly two years ago.

Its impact

In a Positive Group discussion shortly before Thanksgiving, Woods explained to a large group of kids about how lucky they are to have lunch every day. Sparked by the number of students throwing away food, Wood, whose second job is at Safe Haven men's mental health center, explained there are many people who aren't as lucky.

The next day, fourth-grader Terrell Hickestein dragged two huge duffel bags of shoes through the long halls of Penn Hills Elementary — a donation to the shelter where Wood works.

“He didn't want to be noticed and he didn't want to be recognized. He just wanted to help out,” Wood said. “I just looked at him and said, ‘Don't you ever change, Terrell.'”

The rest of the faculty recognized Terrell's kindness, too. Principal Kristin Brown awarded him a certificate of excellence for his donation.

“It touched our hearts and made us cry to know that he was so touched by her story and that he paid it forward,” Brown said.

With the help of the song ‘Man in the Mirror' and a choreographed dance to go along with it, Wood said she hopes to continue to show the kids just how important they really are.

“A lot of them walk with their heads down and I always tell them ... chin up,” Wood said. “I can't explain it. I want to be here because they make me so happy and they bring it out in me. They really just cheer me up every day.”

