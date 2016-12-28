Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills shop locally campaign shows gains in 2016
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:39 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Winners of the Penn Hills Community Development Corporation's Shop Local contest (from left): Julie Hughes, Mark Sabol, Elisa O'Malley, Cindy Van Horn and Dana Del Bianco.

Updated 7 hours ago

Penn Hills shoppers submitted several thousand entries for prize drawings after visiting businesses within the municipality during November's Shop Local contest.

Penn Hills Community Development Corporation started the campaign to encourage residents to shop locally, said Sandy Sikora, project manager for the group.

“Given Penn Hills' large footprint, I believe the contest makes people aware of businesses they may never have known of,” Sikora said.

Those who purchased items from the 64 participating stores during the month had the chance to submit entry forms for prize drawings Dec. 21 at Penn Hebron Garden Club's Christmas Coffeehouse.

More than 3,500 entries were submitted.

Baskets filled with products and gift cards worth approximately $245 each were given to nine winners whose names were drawn from the submissions. The grand prize, worth $600, was won by Cindy Van Horn. Van Horn submitted receipts totaling $1,703 from 14 businesses. Contestants had to turn in receipts from at least 10 shops to be eligible for prizes.

In its fifth year, the shop local contest has grown by adding 20 businesses and prize values have increased from $1,600 in the first year to $2,755 in 2016. The number of entries has climbed to 3,532, after starting at 1,595.

Big Lots in the Penn Hills Shopping Center turned in the most entries – 717, while Lost & Found Pharmacy and Soda Fountain on Frankstown Road came in second with 343.

Sikora said that even those who names weren't selected for prizes will benefit from participation in the contest.

“Local businesses give back to the community through tax dollars and through their support of local events and charities,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.