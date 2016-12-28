Penn Hills shop locally campaign shows gains in 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills shoppers submitted several thousand entries for prize drawings after visiting businesses within the municipality during November's Shop Local contest.

Penn Hills Community Development Corporation started the campaign to encourage residents to shop locally, said Sandy Sikora, project manager for the group.

“Given Penn Hills' large footprint, I believe the contest makes people aware of businesses they may never have known of,” Sikora said.

Those who purchased items from the 64 participating stores during the month had the chance to submit entry forms for prize drawings Dec. 21 at Penn Hebron Garden Club's Christmas Coffeehouse.

More than 3,500 entries were submitted.

Baskets filled with products and gift cards worth approximately $245 each were given to nine winners whose names were drawn from the submissions. The grand prize, worth $600, was won by Cindy Van Horn. Van Horn submitted receipts totaling $1,703 from 14 businesses. Contestants had to turn in receipts from at least 10 shops to be eligible for prizes.

In its fifth year, the shop local contest has grown by adding 20 businesses and prize values have increased from $1,600 in the first year to $2,755 in 2016. The number of entries has climbed to 3,532, after starting at 1,595.

Big Lots in the Penn Hills Shopping Center turned in the most entries – 717, while Lost & Found Pharmacy and Soda Fountain on Frankstown Road came in second with 343.

Sikora said that even those who names weren't selected for prizes will benefit from participation in the contest.

“Local businesses give back to the community through tax dollars and through their support of local events and charities,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.