Penn Hills

Response to Penn Hills schools survey lagging

Christine Manganas | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:00 a.m.
Michael Pirollo | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills School District is asking its graduates to take an online survey so administrators can judge the quality of education being provided. The survey can be found online at http://bit.ly/2iEtYaE.

Administrators are making a stronger push to get results in a Penn Hills schools alumni survey that has generated little response since being sent out in October.

The survey is on the school district's website and was publicized through emails and social media after it was posted in the fall. It is intended to help the district evaluate how prepared its students are for life after high school, said Superintendent Nancy Hines.

“There were very few responses ... and I am very disappointed with that,” Hines said. “We are really trying to get some good feedback from this, so we are going to go at it again.”

Those who responded to the survey — 88 as of late December — said they were inadequately prepared in nearly all academic areas, but singled out public speaking, writing and math as subjects where they suffered the most. The main impediments to learning cited were classroom distractions and extracurricular activities.

When asked what the district could have done to better their education and prepare them after they left Penn Hills, most responded they would have like more real-world and hands-on experiences included in the curriculum.

“I truly believe you don't realize what you don't know until you are actually out there doing it,” Hines said. “This feedback is really, really important to us.”

When the survey was first released, it was intended to target classes from 2010 through 2016. But Hines said the majority of the responses have come from the classes of 2007 and 2011. Roughly 85 percent of the participants are college graduates or are taking university classes, she said.

Hines said getting more graduates to take the survey will give the district a better of idea of what changes are needed to address issues raised by the participants.

Spokeswoman Teresita Kolenchak has been assigned the task of drawing more attention to the survey. She recently sent an email through Constant Contact, the company that distributes the district's e-newsletter, which more than doubled survey responses from November through December.

“I plan on getting the e-newsletter up and running again after the break,” Kolenchak said. “I will also be looking at events that tend to bring back our former students throughout the second half of the school year and have the information available there for them to access the survey.”

Christine Manganas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. She can be reached at manganas504@gmail.com.

