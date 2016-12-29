Friendly competition lights up Penn Hills neighborhood on Christmas Eve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A small display of holiday decorations in a Penn Hills cul-de-sac sparked a competition that bonded a neighborhood and led to a nearly mile-long string of luminaries for others to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

Joe SeNay, 55, of Camera Drive threw down the gauntlet without even knowing it by placing about dozen luminaries along his street on Christmas Eve in 2012. His neighbor three doors down, Adam Fogle, liked what he saw and the challenge was on.

“We had a competition to see who could collect more,” Fogle of the plastic jugs used to create the lights. “The next year most of our street was done.”

The men use gallon milk jugs or windshield wiper fluid bottles to create the luminaries by cutting off the tops and putting sand and a candle inside. The friendly competition grew to 936 bottles being collected this year, and with help from other neighbors, 1,000 candles and 1,000 pounds of sand were purchased to complete the luminaries.

The lights were placed on each side of the street from Camera Drive, along Alcoma Boulevard to Saltsburg Road, spanning almost a mile. The neighborhood residents started placing the jugs around 4:30 p.m. and lit the candles at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“That way people coming from midnight Mass could see what we were doing,” said Fogle.

Fogle guessed that the “10-hour” candles probably only lasted about eight, but they served their purpose.

“It started out as some little thing, and we saw there was a response and people enjoyed it, so we wanted to keep it up the following years,” said Fogle. “I didn't realize how much of an impact it had until people responded on Facebook this year. They were actually going out of their way to see this.”

Lina Zwastetzky called it “breathtaking” via Facebook.

“I was floored by how beautiful the street looked. I haven't seen a luminary in years,” she posted.

A host of other comments filled the page with praise of the project and thanking the team for setting out the lights.

“It makes it worth it,” said SeNay. “People are asking when we're going to do their street.”

SeNay and Fogle say the reviews are encouragement to keep the project going and growing.

“We want to do all of Alcoma and maybe even some side streets next year,” SeNay said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.