Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Penn Hills

Friendly competition lights up Penn Hills neighborhood on Christmas Eve
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 1:48 p.m.
Submitted
Sydney SeNay, 16, has her car loaded up with plastic bottles that were turned into luminaries. The lights were placed along nearly a mile of roads in her Penn Hills neighborhood.
Submitted
Luminaries outside of Joe SeNay's home on Camera Drive in Penn Hills were to be placed on neighborhood roads on Christmas Eve. A group of neighbors made nearly 1,000 of the luminaries this year.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A small display of holiday decorations in a Penn Hills cul-de-sac sparked a competition that bonded a neighborhood and led to a nearly mile-long string of luminaries for others to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

Joe SeNay, 55, of Camera Drive threw down the gauntlet without even knowing it by placing about dozen luminaries along his street on Christmas Eve in 2012. His neighbor three doors down, Adam Fogle, liked what he saw and the challenge was on.

“We had a competition to see who could collect more,” Fogle of the plastic jugs used to create the lights. “The next year most of our street was done.”

The men use gallon milk jugs or windshield wiper fluid bottles to create the luminaries by cutting off the tops and putting sand and a candle inside. The friendly competition grew to 936 bottles being collected this year, and with help from other neighbors, 1,000 candles and 1,000 pounds of sand were purchased to complete the luminaries.

The lights were placed on each side of the street from Camera Drive, along Alcoma Boulevard to Saltsburg Road, spanning almost a mile. The neighborhood residents started placing the jugs around 4:30 p.m. and lit the candles at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“That way people coming from midnight Mass could see what we were doing,” said Fogle.

Fogle guessed that the “10-hour” candles probably only lasted about eight, but they served their purpose.

“It started out as some little thing, and we saw there was a response and people enjoyed it, so we wanted to keep it up the following years,” said Fogle. “I didn't realize how much of an impact it had until people responded on Facebook this year. They were actually going out of their way to see this.”

Lina Zwastetzky called it “breathtaking” via Facebook.

“I was floored by how beautiful the street looked. I haven't seen a luminary in years,” she posted.

A host of other comments filled the page with praise of the project and thanking the team for setting out the lights.

“It makes it worth it,” said SeNay. “People are asking when we're going to do their street.”

SeNay and Fogle say the reviews are encouragement to keep the project going and growing.

“We want to do all of Alcoma and maybe even some side streets next year,” SeNay said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.