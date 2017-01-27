Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills students' artwork displayed at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Samson X Horne | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Penn Hills Elementary students in Lisa Harajda’s third-grade class made thisa mural for beekeeper Jim Fitzroy. It is shown on display at the 101st Pennsylvania State Farm Show in Harrisburg. The show was held Jan. 7-14.

A mural by Penn Hills third-graders that depicted beekeeper Jim Fitzroy, his hives and his honey, was among the student art on display at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg last month.

Fitzroy requested the art from teacher Lisa Harajda's class to bring some color to the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association display at the annual agricultural show that's in its 101st year. The Penn Hills man, a member of the Beaver Valley Area Beekeepers Association, gave a presentation about bees to the class in May.

The state association started asking students to help decorate its farm show display following its first year there in 2010 and set up shop with just a blank backdrop.

“When we started ... we were front-and-center with a big blank space and no decorations,” said Cathy Vorisek of the state association. “There was 25 to 30 feet of blank wall.”

To cover that space, Vorisek and her husband, Charlie, an officer in the state association, took big rolls of canvas to the elementary schools where beekeepers had given demonstrations and urged them to get creative. They've since amassed a rotating display of banners from kids in Crawford County, Harrisburg and Mechanics­burg.

“It's about making a connection with the kids,” she said.

Fitzroy, who owns more than 80 bee colonies, said he was glad students from his community were able to join the mix.

“They didn't have anything from the Pittsburgh area and they wanted representation from all over the state,” he said.

The farm show, with more than 6,000 animals and 10,000 exhibits, has a bee section. Included are honey-extracting demonstations, honey-tasting contests, bees on display and booths to taste and buy honey products.

“It's a big draw and a lot of fun,” Fitzroy said.

Vorisek said creating the banner gave Penn Hills students a chance to give their interpretation of Fitzroy's demonstration about bees.

“It was a fun way to get them to show their knowledge of beekeeping,” Vorisek said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

