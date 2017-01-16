Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Martin Luther King Jr.'s life celebrated at annual Penn Hills event

Joyce Hanz | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Aniya Mallory, a seventh-grader at Linton Middle School, locates her first-place winning visual arts entry at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at Penn Hills High School on Jan. 16, 2017. More than 300 students submitted entries for the 'Spirit of King' arts competition coinciding with the event.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills NAACP President Joyce Davis served as guest speaker during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Penn Hills High School auditorium on Jan. 16, 2017. This year’s theme was “Community Healing.”

Updated 13 hours ago

Members of the Penn Hills community united in song, fellowship and prayer Monday as they celebrated and honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. in the Penn Hills High School auditorium.

This year's theme of “Community Healing” appealed to Penn Hills resident Tara Mallory, who mingled with her daughters before the event, viewing more than 300 “Spirit of King” student art submissions in the school hallway.

“We are living in violent times, “ Mallory said. “Bringing everyone together is important.”

Mallory said she makes an effort to bring her children each year to the annual celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Coordinated by The Penn Hills Association of Christian Clergy, the program included a moment of silence requested by district Superintendent Nancy Hines to honor Donovan Baynes, a Penn Hills senior who died in a car crash on Saturday.

“We have experienced a tragic loss this weekend,” she said.

Prayers and scripture readings were delivered by the Rev. Eric McIntosh, and two songs, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “We Shall Overcome” were sung by all in attendance.

The guest speaker, Joyce Davis, president of the Penn Hills NAACP, delivered an impassioned speech during the celebration. Her message was that although our world always has been racially divided, everyone can contribute to community healing.

“We need to think about what other people need instead of thinking about ourselves,” Davis said. “Martin Luther King did not sit at home — he was active about it — we could all do that.”

King once stated: “Life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”

Davis asked this of the audience, too.

“Every community has problems and every community has resources,” she said. “People in the community can come together and address problems and help people. Smart communities work to help as many people as possible.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

