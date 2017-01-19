Mourners fill church to honor Penn Hills teen killed in crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several hundred mourners gathered at a Homewood church Thursday morning to comfort one another and celebrate the life of Penn Hills High School student Donovan Baynes, who died in a car crash last week.

Baynes, 17, and a starting defensive end for the football team, was killed Saturday in Penn Hills when his car hit a utility pole on Rodi Road.

His girlfriend, Alexis Rhone, 17, was a passenger and suffered a broken nose, neck and spinal injuries when she was ejected from the car. The seniors had returned from a recruiting visit to West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va.

Every seat in Shiloh Community Baptist Church sanctuary was filled as family and friends shared memories of Baynes, describing him as an unselfish young man with “good humor and ambition.”

Rhone, wearing a neck brace and bandages on her nose, was escorted to the front of the church, where she addressed the crowd.

“I believe he is still here. He's an angel, and he's always been an angel. He was so caring, so positive, so loving in his heart,” Rhone said of her high school sweetheart. “I want to thank him for everything he did for not only me but everyone. I love him so much.”

Penn Hills football players wore their red, home football jerseys over button-up shirts and slacks. Some wore letterman jackets.

Teammate Rick Squires, a linebacker and receiver, said the young couple loved each other. Squires told the mourners that Baynes constantly encouraged team members to be better students and football players.

“It's crazy. I feel like he's still here,” Squires said.

Fellow defensive lineman and senior Trevon Bailey said he met Baynes when they were 6 or 7 years old.

“The first time I met Donnie, we fought,” Bailey recalled during the service. “Ever since then, we were brothers. I had English class with him and study hall. He kept me focused on football.”

Senior Elijah Jones said in an interview that Baynes was “always a positive guy.

“He knew all the right things to say. It was always good things or something nice. He definitely was somebody you'd want as a friend and want to be like. He was truly genuine,” Jones said of his close friend.

He met Baynes in seventh grade. Early in their high school careers, the two competed for a starting position on the football team. Baynes beat him out for the spot. Jones said Baynes was one of the toughest kids he knew.

“He deserved it. He's got heart,” Jones said. “Honestly, he was the type of guy any man would want to be like — smart, nice, tough.”

The Rev. Melvin Jackson, who delivered the eulogy, told audience members they could rejoice in their memories of Baynes.

“Never forget the days that have gone by,” Jackson said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.