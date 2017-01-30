Penn Hills schools considering 1.65-mill property tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“When will it all end? I have no idea, but certainly we hope an end is in sight because it is disruptive,” Hines said of the investigation.

The investigation began shortly after a scathing audit of the district was released in May by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. Among his findings were numerous violations of board-approved policies for credit card use and other financial irregularities. The district implemented safeguards and stricter internal controls since then to ensure district funds were not misappropriated. It also eliminated credit card use in the district.

“Although we had a lull in the activity, it seems that the investigation is becoming more active again,” Hines said. “I get the impression from Steven Zappala himself that he is very interested, Penn Hills is absolutely a priority, and he wants answers and he wants justice if there is criminal wrongdoing found. That's my sense.”

“The contact from the DA's office made it clear that it was going to be a big team. I wasn't sure how big, but it ended up being 13 investigators,” Superintendent Nancy Hines said at a Jan. 23 school board meeting. “If you know the layout of the office ... they could barely fit in that area. They were here for a while that day, Jan. 4. They took out 15 boxes of new evidence. After that, they told us they needed to come back, so they came back on Friday, Jan. 20, and took more evidence.”Hines said investigators contacted her prior to the school board meeting and asked for more documentation.

More than 15 boxes of new evidence was hauled from the Penn Hills school offices this month in the continuing investigation of the district that was started in June by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala.

Property taxes will be hiked for the second consecutive year under a preliminary budget being considered in the Penn Hills School District.

The 2017-18 budget proposed by the administration this month calls for a 1.65-mill property tax increase. That would bring the millage rate of 26.30 to 27.95, if approved without amendments by the school board in June.

Business Manager David Roussos said a property owner with a $100,000 home would pay roughly $165 more a year in taxes with the increase. The district raised taxes 1.5 mills last year.

“We are in a very sobering situation within the district,” Superintendent Nancy Hines said at a recent school board meeting. “We are looking at consecutive years of tax increases. This is not good news.”

Projected revenues are $84.8 million and expenses are $87.2 million. The preliminary budget does not include cuts to programs or teacher furloughs to make up the $2.4 million deficit. A special meeting is scheduled Feb. 13 to vote on approving the preliminary budget.

District debt is nearly $173 million, with a bulk of it due to a $135 million borrowed in 2010 to fund construction and renovation projects, and an $18 million loan in October 2015 for day-to-day expenses.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released an audit in May that cited fiscal mismanagement and a lack of oversight in the district. The Allegheny County district attorney started an investigation of the district shortly after the audit — which covered activities from July 2012 to June 2015 — was released. That investigation is continuing.

The proposed budget includes $14.5 million allocated toward paying off the debt.

“We're keeping up with our debt,” Roussos said. “Everything I'm seeing is positive. We're moving in the right direction. There are some areas and some items that remain more (of a) burden than others.”

But residents at a school board meeting last month had a different view of the budget and tax hike — which school officials said was needed to pay salary and benefit increases and higher contributions to the Pennsylvania State Employee Retirement System.

“This increase is just not acceptable,” longtime resident R. Buck Gray said. “The benefits that the school district enjoys are 75 percent in addition to their salary, which is at least twice of what you would get in private industry. So, here again, the public is footing the bill for extra benefits.”

Resident Gwen Korvick suggested looking directly into district expenses and being more efficient with daily spending.

“Why is it that the school district employees contracts cannot be renegotiated at this point, seeing that we are in such dire need?” Korvick said.

Hines, a Penn Hills resident, said she is not happy with the proposed increase, but with fixed costs and little room to negotiate, it's a necessary proposal, she said.

“We are not happy about these mandatory increases, but we are obligated as per school code to participate in (the retirement system),” Hines said. “As contracts expire, every detail will be looked at. The handwriting is on the wall and we are going to have to tear everything apart and even other contracts that we have with service providers and look at those as well.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer. Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.