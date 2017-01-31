Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills schools fueled by car dealership's second donation

Christine Manganas | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Submitted
Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines with the check that will be used to buy computers and band equipment for the school district.

Spitzer Toyota had scholarship money it wanted to give away to several school districts in 2016, but Penn Hills guidance counselor Amy Alexander is the only official that returned the car dealership's phone call.

So Penn Hills got it all.

That was a surprisingly simple win for the school district, which received $20,000 to award four $5,000 scholarships to graduating seniors with the highest GPAs.

“When the Spitzer representative called last year, she was so appreciative of me returning her phone call,” Alexander said. “ And I'm thinking, why are you thankful? You are the ones giving us all this money.”

And this year, the donation is even greater. The dealership last week presented the district with a check for $25,000, this time with instructions to use it to benefit the whole student body.

“We really value the education process and being a part of ... this community,” said Robert Thomasson, general manager of Spitzer Toyota of Monroeville.

With suggestion and direction from Alexander and high school Principal Eric Kostic, the latest donation will be used to buy computer tablets and laptops for the school's media center, as well as band instruments for students who are unable to afford them. The band program at the school does not supply instruments for students to play.

“I spoke with principal Kostic…. and our music teacher to get an idea, and I discovered that a lot of our students don't take band and orchestra because they can't afford to buy an instrument,” Alexander said.

Among the students that will reap the benefits is Jawaun Wilson, a freshman and an assistant at the high school library. Wilson said the new equipment would help with web coding classes and benefit him and his classmates when it comes to getting homework done.

“This is going to help a lot because we get projects that require us to do typing at home, but not everyone has a computer,” Wilson said. “Some teachers just assume that, in this day in age, everyone has computer, but that just isn't the case. This will really help people keep their grades up.”

Thomasson promised this won't be the last donation aimed at helping students in the district.

“It's amazing how people step up in this community,” Alexander said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

