Penn Hills firefighters waging uphill financial battle as donations decline

Penn Hills and Verona fire companies are hoping residents' response to their latest donation drive works out better than last year's effort.

That was the one in which they spent more on postage than they received in donations.

“When you spend a couple thousand dollars on letters twice a year, and only receive $1,500 to $3,000 back total, you're losing money,” said Bill Jeffcoat, chief of Penn 7 Volunteer Fire Department Station 227 on Universal Road.

He said his department sends out around 6,000 donation envelopes per year. In a good year, he said, about 10 percent are returned.

The departments cannot afford waste as they struggle to pay bills, including equipment purchases, uniforms, utilities and safety certification classes.

Each of Penn Hills' six departments receives $47,600 from the municipality each year, but that doesn't cover operations, Jeffcoat said.

The chiefs have applied for federal grants to split among the departments, but no grants have been approved in a while. In the past decade, the departments received only three federal grants.

“It gets a little tight sometimes,” said Chief Joe McMeekin of Penn Hills VFD Station 225. “You've really got to watch what you're doing.

The chiefs noted that most routine vehicle maintenance is performed in-house, old parts are oftentimes used to repair equipment and firefighters train in gear that is more than 10 years old.

“We're trying every avenue we can to keep the burden as low as we can, but when all else fails, we have to go to our citizens,” Jeffcoat said.

Station 225 recently purchased a fire truck for $850,000; payments will be made via donations. Last year, they sent out 3,500 letters and received 400 responses.

“Years ago, we would get 1,500 to 1,600 back,” he said.

McMeekin said he has noticed a trend of new families moving in who do not realize their local fire departments are run by volunteers.

“People believe it is a career department and the municipality takes care of it. That's not the case,” said McMeekin. Lately, the stations are leaning toward “creative fundraising in new and interesting ways,” said Jeffcoat.

Raffles, participating in boot drives — where firefighters stand at intersections seeking donations — and going door-to-door in the community, have proven to be successful in generating revenue.

The shared fear from all the stations is the volume of donations won't support the departments and the municipality will be forced to enact a fire tax.

Chief John Capone of North Bessemer Fire Station 223 said the departments want to avoid a fire tax.

“This is the end result when donations don't meet the need,” Capone said. “Fundraising is how we're going to survive.”

A sign outside of Station 225 sums up the goal for all departments in the Penn Hills community: “Please help us help you.”

“We are always there when people need us. We want them to be there for us,” Jeffcoat said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.