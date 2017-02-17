Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Big jump in Penn Hills sewer rate spurs complaints
Samson X Horne | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Penn Hills resident Georgia Homer saw her $146 sewer bill this month and thought someone had made a big mistake.

With a steady stream of bills that hovered around $60, she said the sudden hike shocked her. When she called the billing agency — the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority — for answers, she found out she was not alone in her dismay. A recorded voice told her she was 15th in line to talk to someone at the authority. Then it took an hour and a half to get through.

“Everybody's complaining,” she said.

The complaints are rooted in rate hikes by the municipality that doubled the $15 fee charged for sewer service and added $3.54 to the charge for every 1,000 gallons of water used. That hiked the municipal charge of $6.31 by more than 50 percent to $9.85 per 1,000 gallons. Add in charges from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, and the cost of Penn Hills' sewer service is $17.88 per thousand gallons, compared to $13.54 in 2016.

Charges for service from Alcosan have also steadily increased since 2008, when customers were billed $3.42 per 1,000 gallons by that agency. Last year's charge of $7.23 increased to $8.03 this year. Penn Hills officials have no control over the rates charged by Alcosan.

“It's a shame the residents have to take it up the wazoo,” Homer said. “Thank God I don't have family here. If I did, I'd move. There are going to be a heck of a lot more homes for sale at this rate.”

According to Alcosan, the average customer uses approximately 13,000 gallons of water — which is what sewer charges are based on — per quarter. Sewer charges for the average water user will increase $56.42 per quarter this year, or $225 annually. With the service fee increase to $30 a quarter, the average customer will pay about $285 more a year overall.

Mayor Sara Kuhn said the rate increases were necessary for maintenance of the system, noting that the municipality invested $20 million to fix deficiencies ordered by the federal government after being cited in the 1990s. Having fixed those problems, the municipality can't afford to let the sewer system go downhill again, Kuhn said.

“They deteriorated to the point that they did because no council wanted to vote for an increase, because that's not popular,” Kuhn said. “I'm not going to leave for the next administration to be fined or be put into a position that I was when I came into this board. I will not do that.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.