Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Landmark Verona restaurant on its way back

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The Village Inn on Verona Road has been serving the Oakmont, Verona, Penn Hills, and Plum area for more than 34 years.

Updated 1 hour ago

Verona Village Inn, a restaurant that was known for its Italian cuisine for more than three decades before closing last month, is expected to reopen soon.

The restaurant at 551 Wildwood Ave. in Verona closed at the start of the year when it ran into problems with its parking lease. Owner Eric DiIanni of Plum confirmed that those problems have been solved and he hopes to open again by the end of the month.

A post on the business's website last month said the restaurant would open in a new location. That announcement was recently updated to let patrons know the restaurant was not going anywhere.

“Same location and same great food,” the post read. “A few less seats and new family style take-out.”

DiIanni said to check the restaurant website for updates on when the Village Inn will be open again: veronavillageinn.myupsite.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.