Penn Hills center adds fresh produce to its food pantry

Fresh carrots, potatoes, apples, tomatoes and more are now being offered from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the food pantry inside the Lincoln Park Community Center in Penn Hills.

Vegetables made their debut alongside canned goods and other staples on the pantry's regular day of operation, the second Saturday of each month.

Center Executive Director Joyce Davis said the program grew from talks with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank about supplying more fresh vegetables into the community for low-income residents.

“Their staff came to us and said there's an opportunity to get more fresh veggies, and of course we were excited about it,” Davis said. “They're always looking for ways that they can help us serve more families.”

This is the fourth week of the program at the center at 7300 Ridgeview Ave. At least 100 people weekly have been taking advantage of the program, Davis said

People have to bring their own grocery bags, and new families need identification and proof of income eligibility to register prior to receiving food.

“It's going really well,” Davis said.

The food bank piloted the program in several counties in 2015. The center is the first agency to become involved in the produce program since it was launched in full after the pilot program ended.

“It's a new focus for us,” said Charlese Hayden McKinney, food bank network development director. “We're looking to expand the amount of nutritional foods available to our families.”

The produce is provided by local farmers and the national food bank, Feeding America.

“We've got a lot of great partners in farms and retail locations and distribution centers that are able to donate a lot of products to us,” said food bank public relations coordinator Beth Snyder. “Some of that product might be items that you and I might not see make its way to the grocery store because it's not necessarily perfect, but it's still just as healthy and just as useful.”

Lincoln Park has between 50 to 60 volunteers and serves approximately 500 families through its food pantry, free clothing closet, nutrition classes and contributions to the Penn Arbors senior high-rise and Zion Lutheran Church in Penn Hills.

Volunteer Rosie Gaither said having produce every week will help residents get healthier.

“It is so important, especially this time of the year,” Gaither said. “We need our vegetables and fruit. That makes everything work. It helps with blood pressure. It helps with your heart. It helps with your whole being.”

