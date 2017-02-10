Penn Hills police to serve up grub, gather tips to help food bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills police officers will be handing out menus instead of tickets Tuesday when they wait tables in a fundraiser for the Lincoln Park Community Center's food pantry.

The “Tips for Cops” event at Mohan's Bar and Restaurant on Saltsburg Road will have officers taking orders and delivering them to the table. They'll donate their tips to the pantry in recognition of National Food Bank Month.

Police Chief Howard Burton said officers — about 15 to 20 are expected to participate — wanted to show appreciation for all the support they receive locally.

“With all of the negative things going on nationwide, we still get support from our community. Our officers recognize that and want to give back,” the chief said.

Officer Lindsey Bigger, who spearheaded the fundraiser, said she wanted to initiate the program after participating in a similar event last year in White Oak.

“I thought, why don't we start this here?” she said.

Bigger, who has been on the force for a year and a half, said she is most looking forward to the interactions with residents in the community.

“Penn Hills is a great community. We want to give back when we're not on a call,” Bigger said.

Restaurant manager Cheryl Szarmach said she didn't know how employees would respond to the idea, because it would mean less money for them that day. But the servers voted unanimously to participate in the event, and their hourly rates will be adjusted to compensate them for missing out on the tips, Szarmach said.

“I was impressed with the staff wanting to come together for the community,” she said. “They're looking forward to the fun of it.”

Szarmach said the officers won't have any practice runs, but did receive the night's abbreviated menu.

“They have to do homework on their end. The fact that they don't know what is going on is going to make it more fun,” Szarmach said.

For comfort, the officers do have the luxury of being shadowed by a Mohan's server.

“It's going to be a good time because the guys have never (waited tables),” Bigger said.

The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction from items donated from other businesses in the neighborhood. Mohan's will also donate 10 percent of proceeds from food sales that day to the pantry.

Joyce Davis, executive director at the community center said that learning of the fundraiser lifted her spirits.

“It really does warm your heart. It makes you realize there are people out there who respect your work,” she said. “Our police officers really care about the community.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.