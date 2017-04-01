Save Our Sons camp program in Penn Hills works to mentor boys

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pastor Neville Brooks believes that fathers being absent from the home is the root of today's problems, so he has started a camp in Penn Hills geared toward filling that void.

“Our young people need mentors that can identify with their struggle and are for real about helping them,” said Brooks, head pastor at Jubilee International Ministries in Plum.

The camp program for inner city boys ages 8 to 17 is currently running Saturdays at the Lincoln Park Community Center in Penn Hills. The program invites boys of all races and backgrounds.

“We will teach them that they can be not only positive citizens but leaders in the community,” Brooks said.

Brooks, an immigrant from the United Kingdom, has hosted camps in Plum, East Liberty and in his home country.

Dante Duncan, 11, of East Liberty has attended three Penn Hills sessions.

His great-aunt Linda Huguley said he needs a positive masculine role model in his life. She has been Dante's legal guardian for the past several years after his mother was shot and killed. Dante's father is in prison for a drug conviction.

“There's no male in our home. I thought going to the camp would be good for him to have a male influence,” Huguley said. “I like the fact that men are talking with him. He needs that because I can't raise him with a male's perspective.”

She said her nephew looks forward to the camp every week.

Dante said he enjoys the recreational activities at the camp but also finds value in its life lessons. Boys have discussions on topics from dressing for success, time and money management and healthy food choices, to checking fluids and changing flat tires on a car.

For Dante, time spent playing is fun, and he likes the other program offerings.

“They teach you how to be a gentleman,” Dante said.

Anger management and conflict resolution is a focal point of the camp.

Bob Queen, a former counselor for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said the camp encourages the boys to “empower themselves to have control of the situation. Finding alternatives to anger and violence through sports, writing and the arts gives them the chance to have a voice.”

At the conclusion of the camp, the boys have a “Rites of Passage” ceremony — a symbolic crossing over from boyhood to manhood.

Brooks said that the boys need to know that they have come to the age where they should accept responsibility. He is confident that his camp will help show them that and will have an impact reaching into the future.

“If they walk into the strategy, they will be able to navigate most situations in their lives,” he said.

Attendance issues

Mentors are having issues working with a consistent group of boys who commit to coming to the camp each week.

Dante is the only youth who has come consistently — and is often the only boy there on a given week. Some weeks, the program has had two or three kids attend.

Brooks said low attendance is no surprise, given their target group most likely is part of a dysfunctional family. Some boys have difficulty with transportation, while others lose interest because they don't see a tangible “hook” to the program, Brooks said.

“We know there are some boys who want to attend the camp, but the parents aren't following through,” Brooks said.

Working with Joyce Davis, executive director of Lincoln Park, the pair have tied attendance to the community's food pantry, giving eligible youth the opportunity to take food home after dismissal from the program.

“Absolutely, we want to enroll them. These are our family,” said Davis.

Davis said that she was impressed when Brooks approached her for permission to use Lincoln Park for the camp.

“It's an excellent program. I believe that if we don't reach out to our youth, some other entities will that aren't so positive. These men have strong desire to help youth grow and develop,” she said.

Citing issues beyond transportation: parents being incarcerated, deceased or uninvolved, Brooks said, the lack of attendance also hampers the possibility of outreach for the boys who do come to the program.

“We have professional men wanting to be mentors. When we get 10 plus boys, we can bring them in,” he said.

Still, Brooks isn't discouraged.

“We're in this for the long haul. Now we have the opportunity to operate in the highly populated African-American community of Penn Hills. We are determined to make an impact and recharge the boys there,” he said.

The mentors are hoping that the teachings will have a lasting impact by addressing areas that effect the lives of young people.

“Our program is preventative to keep our young people from getting scars — from felonies to violence and even death. In the climate that we're in, we're either behaving well or behaving badly, but we're still getting shot,” Brooks said.

Nonprofit gaining community support

Brooks' nonprofit has received financial contributions from companies like Highmark and Eat'n Park, while also gaining support from institutions like the Hill House in Pittsburgh. Jubilee International Ministries also raises funds through events like the “Chains to Gains” gospel musical concert that was held in February and raised close to $1,000.

With support from the community, the pastor plans to finish his pilot program at the community center and relaunch sessions in May.

“This is a test run for the city youth for us to bring it to a venue like this and reach youth who might not be able to come to Plum,” Brooks said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.