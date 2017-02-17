Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Roethlisberger Foundation grant to help Penn Hills add K-9 to police force

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Penn Hills is among eight police departments in the Pittsburgh region to receive a share of $76,000 in grants from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for K-9 patrols.

The final round of grants from the Steelers quarterback's foundation for the 2016-17 season was announced last week.

Police Chief Howard Burton said the department, which has had K-9 units for more than 30 years, will receive $10,000 to purchase another dog.

Penn Hills currently has three dogs: Lex, Riggs and Diesel, all purchased through Roethlisberger's fund. A fourth was retired after its handler was promoted almost two years ago.

Burton said the department didn't have the money in its budget to buy a dog, so he applied for the Roethlisberger grant in 2015. That application wasn't successful, but 2016's was.

“We're just really thankful to Ben Roethlisberger and the Giving Back Fund for assisting law enforcement,” the chief said.

The grants, which are open to police and fire departments in communities around Pittsburgh and the cities the Steelers visit throughout the football season, can be used to pay for purchasing and training dogs, vehicles for their handlers and equipment for safety or training.

