Penn Hills

Giant Eagle withdraws liquor license transfer for Penn Hills GetGo
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Approval to sell beer at the GetGo on Frankstown Road may hinge on whether it is within 300 feet of the Hebron Church property.

Giant Eagle has withdrawn its request to transfer a liquor license that would have allowed it to sell beer and wine at its GetGo gas station and convenience store at Frankstown and Coal Hollow roads in Penn Hills.

Mayor Sara Kuhn read a letter from Giant Eagle lawyer Mark Kozar about the company's decision during a Monday night council meeting.

Council in February tabled the request to transfer the from North Versailles to the Penn Hills store because of concerns the GetGo was within 300 feet of a church property — something the state Liquor Control Board could consider before granting the license transfer.

They sent Kozar home that night with instructions to determine the distance between the store and the Hebron United Presbyterian Church on Frankstown Road. Kozar's letter to council did not include a reason the company was stopping its plan to sell alcohol at the store.

At least two council members had said they would not approve the request, even if the church property was determined to be far enough away from the GetGo. Councilors Gary Underwood and Catherine Sapp said alcohol sales would be inviting trouble to a business that has had crime issues in the past.

Kozar said Giant Eagle planned to invest $300,000 for improvements — adding food service and a cafe with 30 seats — to the property if the liquor license was approved. Officials for the company were not available for comment Monday night.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

