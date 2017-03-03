Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills freshman starts petition urging district to add higher-level language course
Samson X Horne | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Penn Hills High School students are circulating a petition to bring back high-level German language classes cut last year.

“When we signed up for German in eighth grade, we were promised a spot when we got to high school,” said Ryland Amato, a freshman who started the petition drive.

Today, German II — with enrollment of about 45 students — is the highest level taught at Penn Hills. Budget cuts eliminated one of the teaching positions that allowed the district to offer German III last year.

“Unfortunately, we had to curtail some of the curriculum,” said Renel Williams, the district's director of learning and assessment.

The state mandates that schools have at least one foreign language class that students have the option to take for four years. Spanish is offered to meet that requirement at Penn Hills. Four teachers teach those classes, including an Advanced Placement course.

Amato doesn't think that's fair.

“If you have enough students signing up for it, you should have it,” he said, adding that 40 of the students taking German now want to advance to level III.

According to the petition, students were surprised to learn they cannot proceed beyond the second-year level.

Williams said she looked into providing cyber classes as a solution for next year, but they aren't available.

“If we can find a way meet the request, we will do what we can,” she said about the petition drive.

President Erin Vecchio said the school board is “trying our best” to reinstate the class as an option for students, but provided no other details to comfort Amato.

“I'm hoping that Mrs. Vecchio will find a way to get it done,” Amato said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Freelance writer Christine Manganas contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.