Penn Hills man earns honors for volunteer work as head of nonprofit

Penn Hills resident Shawn O'Mahony has been named one of 25 Jefferson Award winners in Western Pennsylvania for his volunteer work in the community.

O'Mahony, president of the Bringing Out the Best Project — a nonprofit that with the Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard is developing a community of “tiny homes” on Jefferson Road for veterans — will receive the award for his work in 2016 on May 11 at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson Awards are part of a national volunteer recognition program founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Sen. Robert Taft Jr. and Sam Beard.

Marlon Ferguson, executive director of Veterans Place and a Penn Hills school board member, nominated O'Mahony for the award.

“Shawn and BOB have been invaluable, and I wanted everyone to know what he's done to help our vets,” Ferguson said.

He said BOB has “stepped up in an enormous way” to help the nonprofit Veterans Place beyond the tiny house project. It also helped during the Christmas season by offering fellowship to veterans, cooking for them and working with businesses to donate gifts.

“He's been instrumental in helping to see this dream come to fruition,” Ferguson said.

Some of the other work in Penn Hills that O'Mahony has done through his nonprofit includes:

• Building gardens at the elementary, middle and high schools.

• Greenhouse restoration at Linton Middle School.

• Duff Road beautification project.

• Spring Valley garden at Long Road and Paris Avenue.

• Groundbreaking for the first house in his housing project for veterans is expected in the fall.

“I've always enjoyed doing community service and want to encourage others to do more positive work in Penn Hills and the surrounding areas,” O'Mahony said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.