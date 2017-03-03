Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

5 Penn Hills homes being renovated via Habitat for Humanity partnership
Samson X Horne | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
One of five homes in Penn Hills recently acquired by Greater Pittsburgh Habitat for Humanity.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers work on recently acquired property last week in Penn Hills. Sean Mean, Derek-Kendall Morris and Dave Bash lay ceramic tiles on the kitchen floor of the home at 750 Penny Drive.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Housing Authority will give five low-income families the ability to own a home in Penn Hills.

The first-time teamwork included the purchase by Habitat from the authority of five homes in Penn Hills for $203,000 last month. The homes on Landsdowne Street, Universal Road, Dorothy, MacFarland and Penney drives are being renovated to be sold to families in need.

“It's bigger and better than what all of us thought,” local Habitat President and CEO Howard Slaughter Jr. said about the partnership. “We're able to help families who otherwise wouldn't have been able to own a home.”

The authority had the five homes it was preparing to sell through the federal Housing and Urban Development home­ownership program. That's when Slaughter approached them.

“It was a win-win,” said Beverly Moore, deputy executive director of the housing authority. “The time and the situation were right, and we were able to move forward.”

Moore said teaming with Habitat satisfied each group's objective: to put families who need them in homes.

“We're giving individuals an opportunity to live in a home for zero percent interest for 30 years, and they only need a $950 down payment. That in and of itself is amazing,” Slaughter said.

Adding to the unconventional mortgage terms, the families who buy the homes must first complete 350 hours of financial education and “sweat equity” — helping with the rehabilitation of their home and others owned by Habitat. The houses purchased in February are expected to be sold for $40,000 to $60,000 after renovations.

Slaughter said the new homeowners, who will be selected from communities in the greater Pittsburgh region, will also be required to participate in financial and budgeting counseling.

“A person who puts sweat into their home is far less likely to walk away during times of difficulty,” Slaughter said. “They'll have an emotional attachment to the home instead of only financial.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.