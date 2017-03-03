5 Penn Hills homes being renovated via Habitat for Humanity partnership

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Housing Authority will give five low-income families the ability to own a home in Penn Hills.

The first-time teamwork included the purchase by Habitat from the authority of five homes in Penn Hills for $203,000 last month. The homes on Landsdowne Street, Universal Road, Dorothy, MacFarland and Penney drives are being renovated to be sold to families in need.

“It's bigger and better than what all of us thought,” local Habitat President and CEO Howard Slaughter Jr. said about the partnership. “We're able to help families who otherwise wouldn't have been able to own a home.”

The authority had the five homes it was preparing to sell through the federal Housing and Urban Development home­ownership program. That's when Slaughter approached them.

“It was a win-win,” said Beverly Moore, deputy executive director of the housing authority. “The time and the situation were right, and we were able to move forward.”

Moore said teaming with Habitat satisfied each group's objective: to put families who need them in homes.

“We're giving individuals an opportunity to live in a home for zero percent interest for 30 years, and they only need a $950 down payment. That in and of itself is amazing,” Slaughter said.

Adding to the unconventional mortgage terms, the families who buy the homes must first complete 350 hours of financial education and “sweat equity” — helping with the rehabilitation of their home and others owned by Habitat. The houses purchased in February are expected to be sold for $40,000 to $60,000 after renovations.

Slaughter said the new homeowners, who will be selected from communities in the greater Pittsburgh region, will also be required to participate in financial and budgeting counseling.

“A person who puts sweat into their home is far less likely to walk away during times of difficulty,” Slaughter said. “They'll have an emotional attachment to the home instead of only financial.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325.