Penn Hills Navy Junior ROTC students raising money for trip after qualifying for national Brain Brawl

Donations can also be mailed to PHCPBA Brain Brawl Competition, P.O. Box 1055, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Checks should be made payable to PHCPBA Brain Brawl Competition.

The Penn Hills High School Navy Junior ROTC is trying to raise $10,000 to get a team of five to a national Brain Brawl contest in Jacksonville, Fla. The team earned the chance to compete by coming in second at a regional event in February. Donations can be made at the GoFundMe website www.gofundme.com/phnjrotc17 .

For the second straight year, the Penn Hills High School Navy Junior ROTC has something to brag about.

Five of the junior cadets hope to pack a van and head to Jacksonville, Fla., on May 6 to compete in a national competition after snagging second place at the East Coast regional Brain Brawl in Mattituck, N.Y. In the “Jeopardy!”-style competition, Penn Hills buzzed in against nine teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Maine.

And this year at the national level, senior cadet Cmdr. Christine Spieler expects to bring a top five finish and a trophy back to their school.

“We came in seventh last year out of 24 teams throughout the country at nationals,” Spieler said. “We went in there last year and we were kind of caught off guard by the types of questions, so I think this year going into it, we definitely have a better shot.”

The Junior ROTC is a federal program taught by Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps retirees. Penn Hills has 80 students in the program.

Along with Southold, N.Y., which took first place at the regional competition, the Penn Hills team will again compete against 24 others that advanced to the national contest.

“We knew going into it that some of us who were in it last year were going to go back again because we have that experience factor,” Spieler said.

Despite a guaranteed spot in the competition, the team faces financial hurdles in getting to Jacksonville. Last year, parents paid for most of the students' trip to the nationals in Indianapolis. Florida will be a more expensive trip, so the group has ratcheted up its fundraising efforts.

Spieler said the goal is to raise $10,000 by early May to cover travel and hotel costs for a week for the cadets, chaperones and mentors.

Spieler's mother, Cindy, created a GoFundMe account to get the fundraising underway in February, shortly after the group won the regional.

“This year, we had the GoFundMe running the night they qualified for nationals as quick as we could,” Cindy Spieler said. “Right now, unfortunately, it's running slow.”

As in past years, cadets have held hoagie sales to raise funds and have solicited local businesses, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and local government officials for donations. In front of the school board Feb. 27, Christine Spieler asked the community to help spread the word, sparking interest from board members and Penn Hills residents.

“I will do anything I can to help you guys,” board member Marlon Ferguson said. “Forget the letters, come see me and we will visit all these people personally. I think everyone should dig in their wallets now to help out.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.