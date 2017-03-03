Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

First Tips for Cops fundraiser nets $4,800 for Penn Hills food banks
Samson X Horne | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Michele Bonace, wife of the Penn Hills police officer who organized Tips for Cops, and her friends Jessica Johnson and Olivia Sorce get raffle tickets ready during the fundraising event at Mohan's Bar and Restaurant last month.

Police officers came to the aid of two Penn Hills food banks when they exchanged their gun belts for server aprons during a fundraiser at Mohan's Restaurant.

Between the tips officers got while waiting tables, a Chinese auction, raffle and the restaurant's donation of a percentage of all food sales night of the event, Tips for Cops raised $4,800 for the Lincoln Park Community Center and the Penn Hills Service Association food pantries.

“It was extremely successful and a lot of fun for all,” said restaurant manager Cheryl Szarmach.

She estimated 300 customers dined at the restaurant during the event last month. The 15 cops-turned-waiters got off to a slow start, but picked up quickly.

“Once we got a semi-system established, they understood and knew what they were doing,” she said. “It was cute to see them interacting with customers and getting to understand the whole dynamic.”

Officer Jason Bonace, an 11-year veteran who helped organize the fundraiser, said it was fun seeing the restaurant business from the other side of the table.

“Seeing behind the scenes of how chaotic it can get in the kitchen is an eye-opening experience,” he said. “We were overwhelmed by the number of people. We're excited by the amount of people that came out to support.”

Police Chief Howard Burton dined at Mohan's, then bused tables after his meal.

“It was real busy, and we were humping it. I never worked so hard in my life,” he said.

But the night didn't conclude without any blunders: An officer spilled a gallon jug of Italian dressing on Bonace.

“It was like an Italian dressing bomb,” Bonace said. “I had dressing all over my shoes, up my pant leg, all over my face. It even got in my mouth.”

When officers made rare mistakes on orders, Szarmach was there to “let them have it.”

“I'll fire him tomorrow,” is what she told customers after a serving error by a rookie waiter.

Sales totaled $3,500 and the Saltsburg Road restaurant donated $1,000 of that. Generosity was the theme of the night, apparently, as customers tipped liberally.

“Nobody left the standard 18 percent,” Szarmach said. “I had to recount some of the amounts they were giving.”

Szarmach also said she was impressed by the hard work of the officers.

“Now that we survived the first one, we're already talking about doing something for next year,” Szarmach said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

