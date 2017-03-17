New club targets student unity at Penn Hills High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills High School sophomore Khalil Darden is well on the way to launching a Black Student Union that he hopes will be a place for all students to come together.

Formation of the club was approved unanimously last month by the school board. The next step is recruiting students with the goal of starting the club this spring.

Goals of the club include hosting speakers and educating students — Darden stresses all students — on African-American history and culture.

“I want it to bring together the whole school, unite it,” Darden said.

The student union is not Darden's first attempt to bring together people in Penn Hills. He started the Young Black Motivated King community organization in July. With donations from fundraising events like talent shows, the group was able to deliver Christmas gifts, dinners and decorations to families in need this past holiday season.

In December, after consulting with upperclassmen, Darden approached guidance counselor Amy Alexander with an initial draft of the proposal to form the student union. Despite African-Americans making up 66 percent of the high school student body, related extracurricular activities were lagging, he said.

“The Black Student Union would empower and uplift the marginalized African-American community through discussion, community work, and collaboration with other Black Student Unions in the Pittsburgh area,” Darden wrote in his proposal.

Alexander immediately favored the idea, but made it a point that the club's goals should target involvement for all kids.

“I thought that some people may see this as something that will separate students, but I wanted to be sure that we were in agreement that this would help people, even nonminority students, feel safe and have a safe space,” Alexander said. “It's more unifying and helpful to the senior high school students when they work together with common goals.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.