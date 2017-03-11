Students at Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship demonstrate value of working together

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at the Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship have shown their parents that they have what it takes to thrive in their own society.

The school recently hosted “Micro Night,” where parents were invited to become “citizens” and experience life in a student-run society, complete with a post office, legislature, movie theater, bank, zoo, nail salon and more.

The MicroSociety educational program was developed and launched in the 1990s by a Brooklyn teacher who wanted to incorporate real-life into learning, according to the MicroSociety.org website.

Jessica Zuk, the school's curriculum coach and MicroSociety coordinator, said inviting parents to see the educational program in action gave them the chance to celebrate their children's success in operating a “real-running society.”

Students in kindergarten through fifth-grade spend 40 minutes, three times a week working for “wages” in the form of micros—the society's currency that allows them to purchase items at stores every three weeks.

“Our kids talk about it at home and now the parents get to experience it,” said Zuk.

Students displayed their knowledge of customer service, making profit, earning wages and buying and selling goods. Half of the students were consumers for the first half of the night, and the other half were employees working at the various shops; then they switched.

Parents joined the fun by going to the students' banks and exchanging real dollars for micros, where they could buy items like jewelry, replicas of Hollywood's Walk of Fame, candy, stamps, post cards, board games and masks.

Dave Houston came to see his daughter, Mahayla, a first-grader, work at the game store.

He is pleased the school offers interactive curriculum for the students.

“It represents what they should expect in the real world, along with the fundamentals of capitalism. Work and get paid. Get paid, then buy things. Then you go back to work,” Houston said.

Dominique Higginbotham, a fifth-grader, is the owner of the society's nail salon. She got the idea for the shop from frequent visits to real salons with her mother, she said.

“I want to open one in real life,” Dominique said as she placed stickers on a classmate's fingernails.

Fourth-grader Christian Brown said he enjoys seeing the results when working with his classmates.

“It's a group effort,” Christian said. “We are dependent on each other. To accomplish something you have to work together.”

He said teaming with students who were not in his usual classes added to the fun.

“We learned that you can make new friends when you go to new places,” he said.

Yasair Ismaeli, a third-grader, said the micro society has taught students that working together results in success across the board.

“We want to have fun and create success by working for people,” Yasair said.

