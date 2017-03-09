Police investigating Penn Hills' woman's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the February 6 death of a Penn Hills woman who told family members she had been assaulted the week prior in Plum.

Jessica Vecchiola, 29, was found unresponsive and not breathing by her mother in her home at 1829 Loretta Drive. Paramedics pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to Penn Hills and Allegheny County police, Vecchiola went to a local hospital on February 1st where she was treated and discharged. At that time, she told family members she had been assaulted the previous day. Police said the mother of two had been driving her burgundy Pontiac G6 near Bill's Hometown Pharmacy on Unity Trestle Road in Plum when she noticed a car tailgating her. She said she pulled into a parking lot, however, the car followed her.

An unknown female exited the other car, physically removed Vecchiola from her car and assaulted her, according to the family.

The county Medical Examiner's office said the cause of Vecchiola's death has not yet been determined.

Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen Vecchiola's Jessica's burgundy Pontiac being followed or the actual assault take place. Pittsburgh Crime Stopper is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading on the case. Callers may remain anonymous.