Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Police investigating Penn Hills' woman's death

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
Submitted
Jessica Vecchiola

Updated less than a minute ago

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the February 6 death of a Penn Hills woman who told family members she had been assaulted the week prior in Plum.

Jessica Vecchiola, 29, was found unresponsive and not breathing by her mother in her home at 1829 Loretta Drive. Paramedics pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to Penn Hills and Allegheny County police, Vecchiola went to a local hospital on February 1st where she was treated and discharged. At that time, she told family members she had been assaulted the previous day. Police said the mother of two had been driving her burgundy Pontiac G6 near Bill's Hometown Pharmacy on Unity Trestle Road in Plum when she noticed a car tailgating her. She said she pulled into a parking lot, however, the car followed her.

An unknown female exited the other car, physically removed Vecchiola from her car and assaulted her, according to the family.

The county Medical Examiner's office said the cause of Vecchiola's death has not yet been determined.

Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen Vecchiola's Jessica's burgundy Pontiac being followed or the actual assault take place. Pittsburgh Crime Stopper is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading on the case. Callers may remain anonymous.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.