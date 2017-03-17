Post short on flag helpers for Memorial Day

• The Penn Hills post has created a GoFundMe account to raise money for repairs needed on its aging building. To donate, go online to gofundme.com/p/d493

• For details about volunteering to place flags for Memorial Day on the graves of those who served in the military, call 412-241-9514

The years are catching up with members of American Legion Post 351 in Penn Hills.

For at least nine decades, the post on Memorial Day has placed flags on the graves of those who served in the military and are buried at Homewood and Mt. Carmel cemeteries. But the membership is declining and the problems that come with age are slowing those who remain.

The post needs help to continue its Memorial Day tradition.

“A lot of our members are older. One of them has a fractured hip. There's no way we'll be able to get them to help us,” said ladies auxiliary President Tammy Gemas. “We need some help.”

The post — one of the oldest in the state — was established in 1919 in Homewood and moved to Verona Road in Penn Hills in 1967. Membership has gone from about 800 service members in the 1970s to 200 now. But even that number doesn't tell the whole story about the once-thriving club.

“Most of them are older and can't get up and walk around, so they don't get down here often,” post Cmdr. Walt Gledhill said. “Most are in their 80s and 90s. The younger guys, they don't have the time to put in, so we're short on members. They're not joining the legion anymore.”

The commander said between 10 to 12 members go to Mt. Carmel and 15 go to Homewood to place the flags annually. He could not recall how many graves there were at either site, but the job takes between two and three hours to complete. Gledhill said volunteers would make the task easier, and there is no age limit to participate.

“We'll take as many as we can get,” he said.

Those who want to join in the flag placement can meet up at the legion at 8:30 a.m. May 20. The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. A lunch will be served at the post's social hall afterward.

Gemas said the legion goes to the cemeteries the Saturday before Memorial Day weekend so it does not interfere with people's holiday plans and so members can prepare for the Memorial Day parade.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.