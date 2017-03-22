Penn Hills School District struggling to pay its bills

Problems, but budget is ‘under control'

Although the Penn Hills School District has serious financial problems, its 2016-17 budget remains under control, according to administrators.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said the district is under budget this year, however, transportation costs have been higher than expected.

“We made a mistake. We budgeted too low,” she said.

The district now is working with its busing contractor, Punxsutawney-based Krise Transportation, to defer its $500,000 to $600,000 monthly payments.

Owner Tim Krise said deferred payments have not been an issue and the company is looking at options to help the district.

“We're doing our part,” said Krise. “Our staff, drivers and monitors are trying to help conserve in any way that we can.”

He said the company knew what it was getting into when it signed on with Penn Hills.

“We're willing to work with them regardless if they can pay us in a timely manner or not,” Krise said. “We have no intention of withholding or stopping service.”