Penn Hills School District struggling to pay its bills
Updated 44 minutes ago
Financially troubled Penn Hills School District is having a hard time paying its bills.
Business Manager David Roussos said the district has been prioritizing bills – paying some, but putting off others. Roussos said the strategy will allow the district to stay afloat until July, when state subsidies start arriving.
“We've had discussions with some vendors ... and we're working with them,” Roussos told the school board at a meeting Monday.
School Superintendent Nancy Hines said the district is slowly climbing out of its financial abyss – Penn Hills has had a debt of $170 million for more two years. It will pay $12.5 million toward that debt this year and $14.5 million in 2018.
“We want to be more solid, but it's going to take many years to get there,” she said.
She added that cash flow problems have not stopped the district from meeting payroll.
Roussos described the financial situation as “not sustainable,” because at some point the state will take the district over if it does not improve.
Hines said the district plans to bring in financial advisors from PNC Bank to examine its situation. The district needs to reconfigure the debt and a refinancing plan may be in the works.
“We don't know if we are in a situation where we could get approved for something like that, but we have to look at it,” she said.
