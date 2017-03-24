Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills High School students pitch ideas for water conservation to Alcosan

Christine Manganas | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Pamela Gaynor | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills High School student Donald Russell and his four group members present their solution to stormwater runoff on the school's campus to members of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority on March 17.

For as long as Logan Kaczmarek has been a student at Penn Hills High School, the base of the hill below the football field bleachers flooded during heavy rains.

Kaczmarek, 16, along with four other students, thought if they collected the water from the hillside, they could use it for more productive purposes and ease the stress on the stormwater runoff system.

He and his classmates presented this idea to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority recently as part of the Student Powered Solutions elective that began in January.

“Getting out of the learning environment was something different, and instead of just learning, we're acting too,” Kaczmarek said. “I would love to be out here again giving more ideas and more designs.”

Student Powered Solutions is run by the Consortium for Public Education, a nonprofit partnered with more than 40 school districts in Western Pennsylvania. The class connects high school students with businesses to collaborate and solve problems. The challenge presented to students by Alcosan in January was to develop green solutions to stormwater runoff at Penn Hills High School.

Divided into six groups, the 30 students researched costs, scope and advantages and disadvantages of ideas they developed. In addition to collecting rainwater, the class presented ideas such as roof gardens, rain gardens and complex water pumps to make their campus more environmentally friendly.

And the feedback from Alcosan officials after these pitches, Kaczmarek said, is important toward moving the ideas forward.

“The feedback was very bare bones and was really hard on areas that we lacked in,” he said. “But I feel like that benefits us to further implement all these designs and great ideas.”

Maureen Pedzwater is the former career coordinator at South Fayette High School and remembered bringing projects like these into the school. When she retired, she wanted to continue that type of work and keep it going, so she joined the consortium and kick-started the program.

“What this does is give kids a chance to come consult, get out of the classroom, apply their academics to the real world to solve problems, all while learning 21st century skills,” Pedzwater said.

The program is a win-win for the students and the businesses, she said.

“This is why our education department welcomes these kinds of collaborations,” said Twila Simmons-Walker, manager of Alcosan's educational program. “We want to engage students in real problems that require real solutions and then allow them to authentically identify possibilities.”

This educational approach was new to science teacher Susan Loya, who had to step back and let the students take charge.

“Being a facilitator rather than a teacher is very different,” Loya said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

