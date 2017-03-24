Verona seniors model as history's hitmakers for calendar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 2018 calendar featuring residents from UPMC Senior Communities in the region will be available in September. To preorder, contact Debbie Panei at 412-864-3524 or paneid@upmc.edu . The cost is $10 per calendar; $7 for UPMC employees.

Marti Moore coyly winked when she explained why her impersonation of Dolly Parton might have fallen short during a recent photo shoot for a fundraising calendar at the Seneca Hills Village retirement community in Verona.

“I didn't feel like I had the right stuff,” said the 75-year-old decked out in a blond wig and bright red lipstick. “I'll leave it at that.”

Moore and about 20 other residents dressed as iconic entertainers laughed as cameras flashed and photos were shot for next year's calendar. Elvis was in the building. Sonny and Cher made an appearance. And what “Chart Toppers” calendar would be complete without Johnny Cash and Barbra Streisand?

Anzy Henderson, 94, rocked a metallic old gold shirt and wore dark shades as he tinkled on a keyboard and lip-synced to Ray Charles' “Georgia on My Mind.”

Henderson has taken part in photo shoots for all three of the calendars using members of UPMC Senior Communities as models. He was Gene Kelly in year one and George Washington Carver for the second calendar.

“I was very happy to see how everything turned out the last couple of times,” he said. “I really liked playing Gene Kelly. I danced when I was younger, and that reminded me of my younger days.”

The calendars — featuring the star impersonators on album and magazine covers — will be sold to benefit the Benevolent Care Fund that assists seniors who can no longer afford care at the UPMC facilities. Some 120 residents from UPMC's 19 assisted-living and personal care facilities in the region will be featured.

“It's an important fund,” said Nanci Case, vice president of sales and fundraising for UPMC Senior Communities. “Some residents outlive their life expectancy and need additional support with finances.”

The fund supports 40 to 50 residents at any given time.

This is the third year UPMC will be using residents from each of its regional facilities as the focus of the calendars.

The residents enjoyed their moment in the spotlight — treated like stars with a dressing room and makeup artists doting on them.

“I was excited to be a part of it. I felt privileged,” said Steve Anderson, Seneca's youngest resident at 65.

Dressed as Elvis in a sequined white shirt with blue trim and a black wig, Anderson used his own guitar as a prop. He's been playing the instrument since junior high and sang in the choir in high school and college.

“Being Elvis brought me back to being onstage and performing like I did before,” Anderson said. “I've done music all my life. It's in my blood.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.