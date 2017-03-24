3 Penn Hills volunteer fire departments get thermal imaging cameras

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three volunteer fire departments in Penn Hills now have thermal imaging cameras that improve vision in thick smoke and can detect hot spots in a burning building.

“We feel this will give us an extra tool in our arsenal to find any potential victims and the source of the fire much faster,” said Chief Bill Jeffcoat of station 227 on Universal Road.

The cameras detect heat sources like the human body, allowing firefighters to “see” through thick smoke and attach to air tanks. Five tanks were equipped for use on station 227's ladder truck last week. The ladder truck handles approximately 72 percent of fire calls.

Lincoln Park Department 221 and Rosedale Department 222 purchased two units each. The cameras — which cost $1,500 apiece — were purchased with money from fundraisers, Jeffcoat said.

“Guys have been training on them and doing drills with them. They love it. We won't abandon other training, but we are really excited to have this extra tool to save potential victims,” Jeffcoat said.

Jeffcoat plans on buying 13 more thermal imaging cameras by the end of the year.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.