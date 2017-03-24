Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills school board member Kuhn taken into custody
Friday, March 24, 2017, 2:54 p.m.

Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies took Penn Hills School Board member Donald Kuhn Jr. into custody Thursday.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton confirmed deputies removed Kuhn from Linton Middle School, the school district's headquarters, around 2:30 p.m.

Kuhn is the son of Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn. She said Friday that her son failed to appear after being subpoenaed to give testimony as a witness in a court case before Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos, who issued the warrant. Sara Kuhn emphasized her son was not a defendant in the case.

“It was a bench warrant. He's having (another) hearing, and they will schedule him for another date,” she said. “He was notified (of the hearing date). It was his fault. He should have known. He simply forgot,”

She said he's been released from custody. He couldn't be reached for comment.

The case Kuhn was supposed to testify in could not immediately be determined. District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office has been investigating the Penn Hills School District's finances. As recently as January, the district attorney's office removed boxes of records from the district.

District attorney spokesman Mike Manko declined to comment on the Kuhn situation.

“Unfortunately I cannot provide you with any information on that,” Manko said in an email.

It isn't clear when Kuhn was scheduled to appear. Rangos' office declined comment.

Attempts to reach Donald Kuhn Jr.'s attorney were not successful.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com

