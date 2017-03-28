Penn Hills board member explains why sheriff's deputies escorted him from school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills School District board member Donald Kuhn Jr. said a judge has “lifted the contempt charge” filed against him last week for failing to respond to a court subpoena.

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies removed Kuhn from Linton Middle School, the district's headquarters, on Thursday afternoon. Kuhn spoke for the first time about the incident at the opening of a school board meeting Monday night. Kuhn in brief, prepared remarks emphasized he has no pending charges against him.

“Yes, I was taken into custody for failure to appear for a hearing I had received a subpoena for,” Kuhn told the audience of the packed board room at Linton. “No, I was not arrested. I was taken to the courthouse to appear before the judge to give an explanation for not appearing for the hearing.”

Kuhn said he explained to Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos, who issued the warrant, that he had called and provided a reason for “requesting permission to reschedule my appointment.”

“Once (the judge) verified and received the information of my call, she lifted the contempt charge, gave me a new date and I was free to leave,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn declined to say anything beyond his prepared statement. Neither Kuhn nor law enforcement officials have commented about the case in which the school board member was called to testify.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office has been investigating the district's finances for nearly a year. As recently as January, the district attorney's office removed boxes of records from the district as part of that investigation.

“Right now we don't know what's going on,” said David Roussos, the district's recently installed business manager. “We won't know anything until the grand jury comes out.”

The DA's investigation advanced following an audit put out in May by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who asserted that fiscal mismanagement, bad business decisions and a gaping lack of oversight between 2012 and 2015 thrust the district onto the edge of a “self-inflicted financial cliff.”

To advance a grand jury case, investigators would have to show that people working within the district acted with criminal intent and received private benefits, DePasquale said Monday.

“There's a huge difference between somebody being incompetent and being corrupt,” DePasquale said.

The auditor general said he referred his findings to Zappala because there was enough questionable oversight and money involved to merit exploring whether crimes were committed.

Board members Marlon Ferguson and Pauline Calabrese said they had not been subpoenaed for the grand jury. Other board members declined comment.

Roussos said he will pay attention to the investigation's findings, which could illuminate how the district's finances faulted and how to prevent similar issues from reoccurring.

Staff writer Mike Divittorio contributed. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.