Unity ride to include Penn Hills sergeant

Penn Hills Sgt. Dave Wilkinson says he will stay committed to supporting his fallen brothers as long as he is able to pedal a bike in the annual Police Unity Tour.

Wilkinson — as well as Aspinwall Officer Shawn McMinn — are in training with hundreds of other officers for the event May 9-12 — a 320-mile bicycle trip from East Hanover, N.J., to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“It's a large commitment on time, and physically it's difficult, but as long as I'm physically capable of doing it, I will be,” Wilkinson said. “I'm putting in between 400 and 500 miles per week until May.”

McMinn and Wilkinson are riding in honor of fallen Canonsburg police Officer Scott Bashioum, who was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance in November. Each ride for Wilkinson — now and in the future — honors fellow Penn Hills policeman Michael Crawshaw, who was shot and killed in an ambush while responding to a call on Johnston Road in 2009.

“Each fallen officer has a story that needs to be told, and a lot of the money that we are raising is going toward a museum by the memorial,” Wilkinson said. “There are a lot of names on that wall already, and, unfortunately, we are going to be adding more.”

Wilkinson is part of the tour's fourth leg, which begins in Richmond, Va., and meets McMinn and the main group in Washington, D.C.

McMinn also is riding in memory of Aren of the Port Authority of Allegheny County Police Department's K-9 unit, a dog who was stabbed to death in January 2016 after being released to subdue a suspect.

“I hate to have to ride in an officer's name, and I hate to ride because of this reason, but I ride for those who have died,” McMinn said.

The Unity Tour began in 1997 with only 18 officers making the trip. Now, 750 men and women ride in his chapter and an estimated 1,500 total get to Washington each year, McMinn said.

The four-day course consists of rolling hills and sometimes less-than-perfect weather, but scenery and encouraging bystanders keep the officers on track.

“The first year I did it, it was pouring down rain with 35-mph winds,” McMinn said. “But my mentality is that I am doing this for an officer that gave their life, and I can do this ride for them.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.