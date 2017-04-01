Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group volunteers gear up for cleanup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some Penn Hills residents are tired of seeing their community's roads littered with, well, litter.

Cigarette butts, candy and fast-food wrappers, grocery bags, bottles, cans and the occasional tire are some of the trash that can be seen throughout the community.

Faith Milazzo has been picking up litter on Althea Drive near her home for several years.

“I'm very passionate about it. It drives me crazy to look at it,” Milazzo said.

She felt compelled to take action, so she teamed with a friend, Christine DeCarolis, to create the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group page on Facebook and organize a community cleanup day.

“We realized there were people like us who wanted a clean community,” said Milazzo.

On Saturday the group will have its first “Penn Hills Cleanup Day,” where volunteers will pick up trash along approximately one mile of Long Road. Volunteers wanting to help should meet at Long and Paris roads at 8 a.m.

The cleanup is part of the Great American Cleanup of PA, where volunteers receive free bags, gloves and vests from PennDOT to help them with their work.

“Litter begets more litter,” Milazzo said. “People tend to litter in places where there's already litter.”

Shawn O'Mahony of Bringing Out the Best, a nonprofit that works on beautification projects throughout the community, agrees.

“People don't like littering if the area looks nice,” said O'Mahony.

BOB planted a couple of gardens on Long Road near Joan Road last year. Since then, O'Mahony said he's seen a decrease in trash.

O'Mahony will support the cleanup by planting flowers in the garden and grilling hamburgers for volunteers.

Perhaps that will be enough to lure more help.

“We want anyone who can to come help our group,” said Milazzo. “We have the power to make our community better.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.